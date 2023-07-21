The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Bryson Stott for continued offensive production when they take the field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The favored Phillies have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +105. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games. In four consecutive games, Cleveland and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.8 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 12-18 in those contests.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 95 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 23-27 20-15 27-34 31-29 16-20

