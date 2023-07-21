Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Jose Ramirez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .285/.358/.492 slash line on the year.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 99 hits with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .313/.353/.525 so far this season.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Suarez Stats

Ranger Suarez (2-4) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 13th start of the season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jul. 15 6.0 6 3 3 3 3 at Marlins Jul. 8 5.2 8 4 3 4 4 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 5.1 7 5 5 5 3 at Cubs Jun. 27 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Braves Jun. 20 6.0 4 1 1 7 2

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 57 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.333/.478 so far this year.

Castellanos has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a home run and two RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 68 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He has a .188/.311/.443 slash line so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Padres Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Padres Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 3 4

