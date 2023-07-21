On Friday, Josh Bell (.647 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (55 of 87), with at least two hits 15 times (17.2%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .234 AVG .243 .313 OBP .343 .367 SLG .434 13 XBH 15 4 HR 7 20 RBI 26 37/18 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings