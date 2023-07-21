Josh Naylor -- hitting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 99 hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .313 with 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Naylor has recorded a hit in 56 of 85 games this year (65.9%), including 31 multi-hit games (36.5%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 45.9% of his games this year, Naylor has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (35.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .322 AVG .305 .359 OBP .347 .520 SLG .530 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 30 RBI 45 25/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings