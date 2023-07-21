Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.333
|AVG
|.206
|.386
|OBP
|.271
|.531
|SLG
|.485
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|19/7
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
