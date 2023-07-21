Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .249.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 54 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this year (24.1%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 54 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.262
|AVG
|.236
|.351
|OBP
|.317
|.369
|SLG
|.281
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.78 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
