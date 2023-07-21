Riley Greene -- batting .323 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Greene has picked up a hit in 45 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has driven home a run in 17 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (29 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 34 .355 AVG .254 .415 OBP .333 .523 SLG .381 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 11 32/11 K/BB 40/14 3 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings