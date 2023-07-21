Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.411) and total hits (83) this season.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 94), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (35 of 94), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.220
|AVG
|.240
|.312
|OBP
|.301
|.348
|SLG
|.464
|14
|XBH
|22
|3
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|35
|48/20
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.78 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
