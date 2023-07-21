Friday's game between the San Diego Padres (46-51) and Detroit Tigers (44-52) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-3) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 26 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (376 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule