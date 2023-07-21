Tigers vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres square off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Tigers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-145
|+120
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has entered 56 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 26-30 in those contests.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in 50 of its 96 chances.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|20-25
|24-27
|16-26
|28-26
|35-38
|9-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.