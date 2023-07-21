The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .319 this season while batting .244 with 29 walks and 39 runs scored.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 54 of 88 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .252 AVG .236 .340 OBP .301 .382 SLG .358 10 XBH 10 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 38/13 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings