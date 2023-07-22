The field for the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club includes Corey Conners. The competition runs from July 20-23.

Looking to place a wager on Conners at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Corey Conners Insights

Conners has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Conners has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Conners has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Conners has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 21 -7 277 1 19 2 4 $5.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Conners has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club will play at 7,383 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Conners has played i the last year (7,312 yards) is 71 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,383).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 92nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Conners was better than only 12% of the competitors (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Conners carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Conners carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Conners' 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

At that most recent competition, Conners had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Conners finished the Genesis Scottish Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Conners recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Conners Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.