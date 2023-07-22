Guardians vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (48-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (52-45) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 22.
The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (7-4) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (5-2).
Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Guardians Player Props
|Phillies vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a mark of 12-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (406 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.90) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Tanner Bibee vs Martín Pérez
|July 17
|@ Pirates
|W 11-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Quinn Priester
|July 18
|@ Pirates
|W 10-1
|Logan Allen vs Mitch Keller
|July 19
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
|July 21
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 22
|Phillies
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Lance Lynn
