Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (48-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (52-45) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 22.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (7-4) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (5-2).

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.

Cleveland has a mark of 12-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (406 total, 4.2 per game).

The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.90) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule