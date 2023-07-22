The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take the field against Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Phillies (-125). An 8-run total is set in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. In five straight games, Cleveland and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.6 runs.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 12 of its 30 games, or 40%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 96 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 23-27 20-15 28-34 31-29 17-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.