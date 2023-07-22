Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to knock off Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 71 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 406 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 680 as a team.

Cleveland averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.90 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (5-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates W 11-0 Away Xzavion Curry Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies - Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.