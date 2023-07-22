On Saturday, July 22, Bryson Stott's Philadelphia Phillies (52-45) visit Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (48-49) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (7-4, 3.96 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.32 ERA)

Guardians vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 35 out of the 58 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have a 28-17 record (winning 62.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (41%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 12-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

