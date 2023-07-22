The Philadelphia Phillies (52-45) carry a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Cleveland Guardians (48-49), at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (5-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (7-4, 3.96 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.

Bibee has five quality starts this year.

Bibee will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies' Wheeler (7-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.96 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .243.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.96), 24th in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.