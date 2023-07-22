On Saturday, Josh Bell (batting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .240 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven home a run in 36 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 19 of 88 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .236 AVG .243 .317 OBP .343 .373 SLG .434 14 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 26 38/19 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

