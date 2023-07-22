Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (batting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .240 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven home a run in 36 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 19 of 88 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.243
|.317
|OBP
|.343
|.373
|SLG
|.434
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|26
|38/19
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (7-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 36th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
