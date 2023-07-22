After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Diego Padres at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

In 30 of 55 games this year (54.5%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.2%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (29.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (14.5%).

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .321 AVG .206 .380 OBP .271 .512 SLG .485 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 20 19/8 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings