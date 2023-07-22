Miguel Cabrera, who is batting .300 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .247 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 55 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 55 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.259 AVG .236
.347 OBP .317
.365 SLG .281
7 XBH 4
1 HR 0
9 RBI 6
23/12 K/BB 17/11
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.