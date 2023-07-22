Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, three triples and 31 walks.
- Straw will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 over the course of his last games.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 95 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.
- In 95 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Straw has driven in a run in 15 games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (33 of 95), with two or more runs six times (6.3%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.205
|AVG
|.276
|.267
|OBP
|.347
|.281
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/13
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.96), 24th in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
