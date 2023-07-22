The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two homers) take on the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .300 with 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 74.2% of his games this year (46 of 62), with more than one hit 19 times (30.6%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has driven home a run in 18 games this season (29.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.

He has scored in 30 games this season (48.4%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .351 AVG .254 .410 OBP .333 .541 SLG .381 11 XBH 9 4 HR 3 11 RBI 11 34/11 K/BB 40/14 3 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings