Spencer Torkelson -- slugging .487 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Diego Padres July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.408) and total hits (83) this season.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.1% of those games.
  • Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.5%).
  • He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 50
.216 AVG .240
.311 OBP .301
.341 SLG .464
14 XBH 22
3 HR 11
17 RBI 35
49/21 K/BB 49/18
1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.