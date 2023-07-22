Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 42 walks while batting .271.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
- In 66 of 95 games this season (69.5%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has driven in a run in 21 games this season (22.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (53.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.262
|AVG
|.279
|.355
|OBP
|.333
|.358
|SLG
|.378
|15
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|22
|30/25
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (7-4) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.96), 24th in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.2).
