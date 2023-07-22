The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 42 walks while batting .271.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.

In 66 of 95 games this season (69.5%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has driven in a run in 21 games this season (22.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (53.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .262 AVG .279 .355 OBP .333 .358 SLG .378 15 XBH 15 1 HR 2 10 RBI 22 30/25 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

