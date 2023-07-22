Tigers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (47-51) against the Detroit Tigers (44-53) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on July 22.
The Tigers will give the nod to Matt Manning (3-1, 3.43), while the Padres' starter for this game has not been determined.
Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (41%) in those games.
- Detroit has a mark of 27-36 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (380 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Matt Manning vs Jordan Lyles
|July 18
|@ Royals
|L 11-10
|Tarik Skubal vs Daniel Lynch
|July 19
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 20
|@ Royals
|W 3-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Zack Greinke
|July 21
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Reese Olson vs Seth Lugo
|July 22
|Padres
|-
|Matt Manning vs TBA
|July 23
|Padres
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Joe Musgrove
|July 24
|Giants
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 26
|Angels
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 27
|Angels
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
