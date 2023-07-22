Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto and others when the San Diego Padres visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soto Stats

Soto has 23 doubles, 19 home runs, 93 walks and 57 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .266/.423/.504 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 21 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Phillies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

