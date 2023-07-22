The San Diego Padres (47-51) take on the Detroit Tigers (44-53) after Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs in a 5-4 victory over the Tigers. The game begins at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Matt Manning (3-1) will take the mound for the Tigers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Padres.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - SD vs Manning - DET (3-1, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers are sending Manning (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.

Manning has registered one quality start this year.

Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He will attempt for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.