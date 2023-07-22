Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Zack Short, with an on-base percentage of .148 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres, on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .197 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (20 of 52), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (11.5%).
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (17.3%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.228
|AVG
|.151
|.279
|OBP
|.250
|.367
|SLG
|.245
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
