Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .244 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 67.0% of his games this season (61 of 91), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 3.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (31.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (8.8%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.306
|AVG
|.207
|.357
|OBP
|.240
|.448
|SLG
|.259
|19
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|32/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Phillies give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.27), 12th in WHIP (1.084), and 28th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
