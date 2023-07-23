After batting .244 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last outings.

In 67.0% of his games this season (61 of 91), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 3.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (31.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (8.8%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .306 AVG .207 .357 OBP .240 .448 SLG .259 19 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 32/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

