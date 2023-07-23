After batting .244 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last outings.
  • In 67.0% of his games this season (61 of 91), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 3.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (31.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (8.8%).
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 45
.306 AVG .207
.357 OBP .240
.448 SLG .259
19 XBH 6
2 HR 1
23 RBI 17
32/14 K/BB 44/8
7 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Phillies give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.27), 12th in WHIP (1.084), and 28th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
