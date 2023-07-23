Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 19 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .136 with five doubles and three walks.

In 29.7% of his games this season (11 of 37), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 37 games played this season, he has not homered.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (13.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .091 AVG .169 .130 OBP .194 .114 SLG .237 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 13/2 K/BB 19/1 0 SB 0

