Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 19 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)



Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .136 with five doubles and three walks.
  • In 29.7% of his games this season (11 of 37), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 37 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (13.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 20
.091 AVG .169
.130 OBP .194
.114 SLG .237
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
13/2 K/BB 19/1
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.27), 12th in WHIP (1.084), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
