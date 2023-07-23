Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 19 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .136 with five doubles and three walks.
- In 29.7% of his games this season (11 of 37), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 37 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (13.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.091
|AVG
|.169
|.130
|OBP
|.194
|.114
|SLG
|.237
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|13/2
|K/BB
|19/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.27), 12th in WHIP (1.084), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
