The New York Liberty (15-5) take on the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023 on NBA TV.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Key Stats for Fever vs. Liberty

Indiana's 82.1 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 82.4 New York allows to opponents.

Indiana has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

This season, the Fever have a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

Indiana shoots 32.2% from three-point distance this season. That's 3.3 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.5%).

The Fever are 3-4 when shooting over 35.5% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 37.4 rebounds a contest, 1.9 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Fever Recent Performance