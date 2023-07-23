Sunday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (49-49) and the Philadelphia Phillies (52-46) matching up at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 23.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.86 ERA).

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win three times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (407 total, 4.2 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule