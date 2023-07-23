The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez hit the field at Progressive Field against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Guardians have +125 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Guardians vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Guardians and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 41 of 97 chances this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 23-27 20-15 29-34 32-29 17-20

