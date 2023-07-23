Xzavion Curry takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Progressive Field against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 71 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 407 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Curry to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing three innings without allowing a run.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to five.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Pirates W 11-0 Away Xzavion Curry Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies - Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Lance Lynn 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Dylan Cease

