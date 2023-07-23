Guardians vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 23
The Cleveland Guardians (49-49) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies (52-46) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (9-6) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-0) will get the nod for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-6, 4.27 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.86 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry
- The Guardians will look to Curry (3-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .238 against him this season. He has a 2.86 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 24 appearances.
- He is trying to keep a streak of four games without surrendering an earned run intact.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola (9-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 7 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 20 games.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.
- Nola has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
