NaLyssa Smith will lead the Indiana Fever (6-15) into a road game against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (15-5) at Barclays Center on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

In New York's last game, it defeated Washington 96-87. The Liberty were led by Jonquel Jones, who finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Breanna Stewart, with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Indiana enters this matchup having won against Washington in their last game 82-76. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell (18 PTS, 5 AST, 4 STL, 53.8 FG%) and Emma Cannon (13 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT).

Liberty vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1000 to win)

Liberty (-1000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+600 to win)

Fever (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-11.5)

Liberty (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are sixth in the WNBA in points scored (82.1 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (85.5).

Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35.5) and second-best in rebounds allowed (33.1).

The Fever are second-worst in the league in assists (18.4 per game) in 2023.

Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.5) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.3). They are ranked ninth in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Indiana is the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever score 81.8 points per game at home, 0.6 fewer points than away (82.4). On defense they give up 83.3 per game, 3.5 fewer points than on the road (86.8).

This year Indiana is pulling down more rebounds at home (36.9 per game) than on the road (34.6). But it is also allowing more at home (34.5) than on the road (32.2).

At home the Fever are collecting 18.6 assists per game, 0.4 more than away (18.2).

At home, Indiana commits 14.1 turnovers per game, 0.9 more than away (13.2). It forces 13 turnovers per game at home, 0.9 more than away (12.1).

At home the Fever sink 5.4 treys per game, 1.4 less than on the road (6.8). They shoot 28.5% from beyond the arc at home, 5.9% lower than away (34.4%).

At home, Indiana concedes 7.1 treys per game, 1.5 fewer than away (8.6). It allows 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 6.3% lower than on the road (38.1%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have entered the game as underdogs 15 times this season and won five, or 33.3%, of those games.

The Fever have been at least a +600 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Indiana has beaten the spread 13 times in 20 games.

Indiana's ATS record as a 11.5-point underdog or greater is 4-0.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Fever.

