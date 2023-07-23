The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.406 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

Bell will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.

Bell has had a hit in 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.9%).

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has had an RBI in 36 games this season (40.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21.3% of his games this season (19 of 89), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .238 AVG .243 .317 OBP .343 .372 SLG .434 14 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

