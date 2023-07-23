Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.406 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Phillies Player Props
|Guardians vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Phillies
|Guardians vs Phillies Odds
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.
- Bell will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.
- Bell has had a hit in 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has had an RBI in 36 games this season (40.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21.3% of his games this season (19 of 89), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.238
|AVG
|.243
|.317
|OBP
|.343
|.372
|SLG
|.434
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.