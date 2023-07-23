On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (30 of 55), with more than one hit 13 times (23.6%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (18.2%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Carpenter has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .321 AVG .206 .380 OBP .271 .512 SLG .485 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 9 RBI 20 19/8 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings