Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (30 of 55), with more than one hit 13 times (23.6%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (18.2%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.321
|AVG
|.206
|.380
|OBP
|.271
|.512
|SLG
|.485
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|19/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
