Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .269.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.0%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.0%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.3% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (29.3%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.299
|.318
|OBP
|.344
|.325
|SLG
|.456
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|19/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Musgrove (9-2) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
