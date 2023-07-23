On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .269.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.0%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.0%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.3% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (29.3%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .231 AVG .299 .318 OBP .344 .325 SLG .456 7 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 19/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

