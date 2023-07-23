On Sunday, Myles Straw (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (59 of 96), with at least two hits 17 times (17.7%).

In 96 games played this season, he has not homered.

Straw has driven in a run in 15 games this year (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 33 of 96 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .203 AVG .276 .268 OBP .347 .277 SLG .333 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 8 RBI 9 38/14 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings