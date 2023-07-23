Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Padres have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+195). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -250 +195 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +195 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 51 of its 98 chances.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-27 24-27 16-26 28-28 35-39 9-15

