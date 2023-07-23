Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres square off against the Detroit Tigers and starter Alex Faedo on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 383 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send out Faedo for his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres L 14-3 Home Matt Manning Jackson Wolf 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Reese Olson - 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Matt Manning Braxton Garrett

