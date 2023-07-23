Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (48-51) will clash with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (44-54) at Comerica Park on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +195 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (9-2, 3.16 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 71 times and won 38, or 53.5%, of those games.

The Padres have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 4-8 when favored by +195 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.