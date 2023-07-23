Joe Musgrove will attempt to pick up his 10th victory of the season when the San Diego Padres (48-51) visit the Detroit Tigers (44-54) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

The Padres will call on Musgrove (9-2) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo.

Tigers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (9-2, 3.16 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old right-hander.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (9-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 3.16, a 4.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.137.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

