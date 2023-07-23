Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 19 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .301 with six doubles and four walks.
- Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
- In 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%) Freeman has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
- He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.
- Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.387
|AVG
|.238
|.441
|OBP
|.267
|.484
|SLG
|.310
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
