Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 19 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .301 with six doubles and four walks.

Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.

In 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%) Freeman has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (29.2%).

He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.

Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .387 AVG .238 .441 OBP .267 .484 SLG .310 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings