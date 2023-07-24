On Monday, Amed Rosario (batting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .255 with 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

In 66.3% of his games this season (61 of 92), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 3.3% of his games this year, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.5% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .304 AVG .207 .355 OBP .240 .446 SLG .259 19 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings