Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Amed Rosario (batting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .255 with 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- In 66.3% of his games this season (61 of 92), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 3.3% of his games this year, and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.5% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.304
|AVG
|.207
|.355
|OBP
|.240
|.446
|SLG
|.259
|19
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Yarbrough (2-5) takes the mound for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
