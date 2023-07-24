Monday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (49-50) taking on the Kansas City Royals (28-73) at 7:10 PM (on July 24). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (4-2) for the Guardians and Ryan Yarbrough (2-5) for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 28, or 58.3%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 412 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule