Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Monday at Progressive Field against Logan Allen, who gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 74 home runs.

Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage.

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (412 total).

The Guardians are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the least Ks in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Allen is trying to record his fifth quality start of the season.

Allen will try to secure his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He is trying to make his fourth straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Lucas Giolito 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint

