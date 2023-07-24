On Monday, July 24, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (49-50) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (28-73) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+155). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (4-2, 3.21 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (2-5, 5.21 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-190) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 28 out of the 48 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Guardians have a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (28.4%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 9-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Myles Straw 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+200) José Ramírez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Josh Bell 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.