Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on July 24, 2023
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props are available for Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 108 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.359/.488 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 42 walks and 34 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.346/.378 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 101 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .253/.292/.443 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 84 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.
- He has a slash line of .246/.288/.431 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
